Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu

Advertisement

Patrick Hayes
September 06, 2019 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tacos aren’t hard to come by in the Land of Enchantment but a local business is offering a fresh take on some popular classics.

Hanif Mohamed, an immigrant from Kenya, owns Urban Taqueria and sells items like the “Lock Her Up” burrito and “Fake News” taco.

"Well the food is fresh, we do everything in house, we source locally,” said Mohamed.

The restaurant has only been open for six weeks. However, Mohamed said he’s been using the names like “The Wall” and “Immigrant” for a couple of years at a different restaurant.

However, he started getting exposure when he moved to his new location at One Central.

"I mean, we have been getting a lot of emails – some supportive, obviously some not supportive,” said Mohamed.

“But as far as it's affecting business it's hard to say because we've only been here six weeks,” he said.

Even though the menu might be described at Trump-themed, Mohamed said he uses the president’s rhetoric to get people talking.

"To me, by not talking about, that would be normalizing it. That's my take of it,” he said.

Regardless of a person's politics, Mohamed hopes to generate some conversations.

"But I think if there's a way they can look beyond the names and come try it out, come have a conversation with us...that's all we ask for is have the conversation,” he said.

“It doesn't matter if you're right or left. There was a time where there was dialogue. Let's have that dialogue and come to some kind of conclusion,” Mohamed added.

For more information, visit www.urban-taqueria.com.

 

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



