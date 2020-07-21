Albuquerque restaurant hopes new high-tech disinfectant system will be a game changer

"It goes everywhere. It coats the walls, it coats underneath the chairs. It gets on top of the tables. It's not just spray disinfecting that only hits different surfaces. This is everywhere the HVA system goes,” Baker explained.

Nick and Jimmy’s owner Nick Kapnison said the system cost $40,000 to install, but could well be worth the money.

"The money that we spent is nowhere near what places like this would lose without it, and so we're happy with it and I guess what really makes us real happy about it too— our people are happy, our people are ready to come to work. They're ready to be here and so that's important to us too,” Kapnison said,

Kapnison said he recently sent the lab test results to the governor and hopes she will thoroughly review it.

"I feel like once she learns this system and realizes what it is that, and as other people get this system, it will rapidly be approved,” he said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office and a spokesperson sent a statement that read in part, "First I've heard of it. Maybe it could be helpful. No wrong door in this public health crisis."