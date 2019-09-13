Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location | KOB 4
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location

Colton Shone
September 13, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico staple is opening its doors after months of getting a new location ready.

Taqueria Mexico, which was located on Lomas and Broadway for 23 years, moved to 4th Street and Menaul.

The owner, Rosalio Hernandez, said he had to move the restaurant it was continually targeted by criminals.

"Vandalized four or five times, maybe somebody don't like us,” Hernandez said.

The crimes appear to have been racially motivated.

Hernandez said he received a note that said “There’s nowhere to run, there’s nowhere to hide" and "The Mexicans love to hate and to kill.”

Hernandez said he isn’t concerned with the past anymore. He’s looking forward to what the future holds.

“So much better for us, everybody likes it,” he said.

Colton Shone


Updated: September 13, 2019
Created: September 13, 2019

