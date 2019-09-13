Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location

"Vandalized four or five times, maybe somebody don't like us,” Hernandez said.

The crimes appear to have been racially motivated.

Hernandez said he received a note that said “There’s nowhere to run, there’s nowhere to hide" and "The Mexicans love to hate and to kill.”

Hernandez said he isn’t concerned with the past anymore. He’s looking forward to what the future holds.

“So much better for us, everybody likes it,” he said.