Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'

He said he's thankful to have patio space to keep business going.

"I think the governor is doing a great job. I think she's doing the best for the people of New Mexico, and she's - and you can't really piecemeal this," he said. "You can't say this and that. And I think, we as a state and restaurant society, we got to stick together, and say let's stick together and stop this. And the faster we stop it, the faster we open up and do business."

Barreras said he's taken time during the pandemic to renovate the inside of his restaurant.

