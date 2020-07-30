Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurant owners across New Mexico were anxiously watching the governor's COVID-19 update Thursday.

She did not announce any major changes to the public health order-- meaning indoor dining remains banned.

Advertisement

The owner of Ben Michael's Restaurant is empathetic to restaurant owners who want to provide indoor dining, but he is satisfied with how the governor has handled the pandemic.

Ben Michael Barreras owns his building and doesn't have a lot of overhead or a large staff.

He said he's thankful to have patio space to keep business going.

"I think the governor is doing a great job. I think she's doing the best for the people of New Mexico, and she's - and you can't really piecemeal this," he said. "You can't say this and that. And I think, we as a state and restaurant society, we got to stick together, and say let's stick together and stop this. And the faster we stop it, the faster we open up and do business."

Barreras said he's taken time during the pandemic to renovate the inside of his restaurant. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Albuquerque man faces federal charges under Operation Legend
Albuquerque man faces federal charges under Operation Legend
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Advertisement


Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case