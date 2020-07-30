Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurant owners across New Mexico were anxiously watching the governor's COVID-19 update Thursday.
She did not announce any major changes to the public health order-- meaning indoor dining remains banned.
The owner of Ben Michael's Restaurant is empathetic to restaurant owners who want to provide indoor dining, but he is satisfied with how the governor has handled the pandemic.
Ben Michael Barreras owns his building and doesn't have a lot of overhead or a large staff.
He said he's thankful to have patio space to keep business going.
"I think the governor is doing a great job. I think she's doing the best for the people of New Mexico, and she's - and you can't really piecemeal this," he said. "You can't say this and that. And I think, we as a state and restaurant society, we got to stick together, and say let's stick together and stop this. And the faster we stop it, the faster we open up and do business."
Barreras said he's taken time during the pandemic to renovate the inside of his restaurant.
