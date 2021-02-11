Albuquerque restaurant plans on waiting until staff is vaccinated before opening indoor dining

Rivera said, for the time being, they just want to make enough money to stay open and keep their staff employed and safe.

"I'm not against other restaurants opening the dining room, like if they do it, and they want to do safely. and their staff feels okay about it, then good for them," Rivera said. "You know what I mean? But I'm not gonna even-- if just one person on my staff didn't want to open until we get vaccinated then I wouldn't open. I'm not gonna put them in a position because they're the ones that have kept us open."

Most of the restaurant's customers have appreciated the stance Rivera has taken.

"I do think they're a model," said Neal Copperman. "Pre-pandemic, I probably ate here like every three months. I eat here like every week now, you know? It's like I feel so-- it's so part of a community."

