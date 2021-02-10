Albuquerque restaurant prepares to offer indoor dining again

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants in counties that moved into the yellow level of restrictions are preparing to offer indoor dining again.
Ms. Gennie's House of Chicken, in downtown Albuquerque, plans to resume indoor dining Thursday.
"Our whole team is ready, we're eager," said Drew Lipscomb, who went into business with her father. "We can't wait to serve everybody who wants to come in. We're going to provide a safe environment for them to eat."
Lipscomb said the restaurant currently has about 50% fewer employees than it usually does. However, they will be looking to hire again.
They are just asking the community to do their part to keep slowing the spread of COVID-19, so Bernalillo County does not return to the red level of restrictions.
