Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies

"Once my register opened, he said 'give me all your money, give it all to me' and then followed me with a gun," said Stephanie Sosa, an employee at Burritos Alinstante. "We went to that register. I pulled it out, threw it on the countertop, and he took everything and bolted out."

Employees have had a gun pointed at them three different times, and witnessed other crimes.

"He poured gasoline all the way from one side all the way to other," Chavez said. "He lit it you can see on the camera all the fire going across the back of the parking lot."

Police reports have been filed, however, Chavez has not heard about anyone being caught.

The workers are hopeful added security measures and increased patrols from APD will help keep them safe.