Albuquerque restaurant would like governor to compromise on indoor dining | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque restaurant would like governor to compromise on indoor dining

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 13, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 04:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The restaurant industry did not get the news they wanted during the governor's Thursday COVID-19 briefing.

Despite lower cases in New Mexico, the governor did not make a change to the public health order, which bans indoor dining in the state.

Advertisement

The director of operations at D.H. Lescombes, Wayne Moore, said loyal customers in Albuquerque are keeping the business afloat. They offer takeout and patio dining option. But Moore admits they are hurting. The Farmington location was forced to close. 

He also expressed concern for other restaurants that do not have a patio or a tent. 

Moore said he doesn't have bad blood with the governor, he just wishes there could be a little more compromise. 

"We have no vendetta with the governor. I can't imagine doing that - it's a tough position," Moore said. "But, I wish we could get on the same page. These restaurants are passionate. They want to serve, that's what we do, right? And take care of people, and we've always had great health standards inside of restaurants, and we're hurting right now."

The governor set a 168 goal for a daily case count average. If the state can meet that goal, state officials say then there could be discussions about reopenings.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing
File photo of APD Air 2
Advertisement


Dog recovering after being found with ears cut off on Albuquerque's West Side
Dog recovering after being found with ears cut off on Albuquerque's West Side
Albuquerque restaurant would like governor to compromise on indoor dining
Albuquerque restaurant would like governor to compromise on indoor dining
Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening