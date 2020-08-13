Albuquerque restaurant would like governor to compromise on indoor dining

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The restaurant industry did not get the news they wanted during the governor's Thursday COVID-19 briefing.
Despite lower cases in New Mexico, the governor did not make a change to the public health order, which bans indoor dining in the state.
The director of operations at D.H. Lescombes, Wayne Moore, said loyal customers in Albuquerque are keeping the business afloat. They offer takeout and patio dining option. But Moore admits they are hurting. The Farmington location was forced to close.
He also expressed concern for other restaurants that do not have a patio or a tent.
Moore said he doesn't have bad blood with the governor, he just wishes there could be a little more compromise.
"We have no vendetta with the governor. I can't imagine doing that - it's a tough position," Moore said. "But, I wish we could get on the same page. These restaurants are passionate. They want to serve, that's what we do, right? And take care of people, and we've always had great health standards inside of restaurants, and we're hurting right now."
The governor set a 168 goal for a daily case count average. If the state can meet that goal, state officials say then there could be discussions about reopenings.
