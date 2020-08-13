Albuquerque restaurant would like governor to compromise on indoor dining

Moore said he doesn't have bad blood with the governor, he just wishes there could be a little more compromise.

"We have no vendetta with the governor. I can't imagine doing that - it's a tough position," Moore said. "But, I wish we could get on the same page. These restaurants are passionate. They want to serve, that's what we do, right? And take care of people, and we've always had great health standards inside of restaurants, and we're hurting right now."

The governor set a 168 goal for a daily case count average. If the state can meet that goal, state officials say then there could be discussions about reopenings.

