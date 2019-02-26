Albuquerque road rage suspect arrested

Surveillance cameras captured the silver BMW involved in the incident last Tuesday near San Mateo and Cutler.

Using that information, officers were able to get a list of similar cars from the MVD to help narrow down the search and locate the exact vehicle at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

Villanueva was arrested and interviewed by detectives.

"Based on statements, it was just typical road rage," said Simon Drobik of APD. "Two people cutting each other off, actively involved in road rage. They started chasing each other and this individual took it to the next level and shot through the windshield. That's why road rage in Albuquerque has to stop."

Police say Villanueva could also be facing charges from other violent crimes.