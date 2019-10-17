Albuquerque safe houses run out of space, need more resources | KOB 4
Albuquerque safe houses run out of space, need more resources

Patrick Hayes
October 17, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Victims of human trafficking will have to keep looking if they are trying to find a specialized shelter.

According to officials with Street Safe New Mexico, two safe houses – Life Link and Dream Center – are at capacity.

“For the first time we actually have both of those programs full,” said the Street Safe’s Executive Director Christine Barber.

Barber said she had two victims come to her this week looking for help.

“And I had to tell both ‘there's nothing I can do, there's no place to send you, and I had to send them back to their trafficker and that killed me," she said.

Advocates say traffickers will look for their victims at regular shelters.

And not all victims want to call police.

"These program are amazing and they deserve more funding and I think the public can help with that by raising awareness,” said Barber.

For more information about Life Link, click here. 

To learn about the Dream Center, click here. 

Additionally, victims of trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.


 

Patrick Hayes


October 17, 2019 10:27 PM

