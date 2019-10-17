Albuquerque safe houses run out of space, need more resources

Barber said she had two victims come to her this week looking for help.

“And I had to tell both ‘there's nothing I can do, there's no place to send you, and I had to send them back to their trafficker and that killed me," she said.

Advocates say traffickers will look for their victims at regular shelters.

And not all victims want to call police.

"These program are amazing and they deserve more funding and I think the public can help with that by raising awareness,” said Barber.

Additionally, victims of trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.






