Albuquerque salon choosing to remain closed to protect staff and clients from COVID-19

Danielle Todesco
Updated: December 02, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: December 02, 2020 03:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Alt Salon in Albuquerque is not reopening despite being allowed to under the state's new "Red to Green" system.
"The case numbers just haven't dropped enough for what we would like to see to really feel safe," said salon manager Samantha Worm.
Worm said the decision was made to protect the salon's clients and staff of 13 people from COVID-19.
"It was a difficult decision to make," Worm said. "And we honestly have some clients who need to get their hair done, and they may go somewhere else that did reopen."
The new public health order allows salons to open with a maximum of ten customers at a time, or 25% capacity, whichever is smaller.
Worm said a few others factors also went into their decision to stay closed.
She says it's a huge undertaking to keep opening and closing.
With rescheduling, staggered schedules for stylists and limited profits, Worm said salon staff was on board to stay closed.
She said it also helps that they're all eligible for unemployment from the state.
"We took everyone's opinion into account and made sure there wasn't going to be any serious financial hardship with this decision," she said.
Worm said the salon will reassess the situation after the holidays.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company