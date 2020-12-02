Albuquerque salon choosing to remain closed to protect staff and clients from COVID-19

The new public health order allows salons to open with a maximum of ten customers at a time, or 25% capacity, whichever is smaller.

Worm said a few others factors also went into their decision to stay closed.

She says it's a huge undertaking to keep opening and closing.

With rescheduling, staggered schedules for stylists and limited profits, Worm said salon staff was on board to stay closed.

She said it also helps that they're all eligible for unemployment from the state.

"We took everyone's opinion into account and made sure there wasn't going to be any serious financial hardship with this decision," she said.

Worm said the salon will reassess the situation after the holidays.

