Albuquerque school produces 'welcome back' music video for students

Updated: August 26, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: August 26, 2020 02:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lew Wallace Elementary school is trying to keep spirits up as students and teachers get used to virtual learning.
The school posted a music video to Facebook, and it's putting smiles on a lot of people's faces.
"One of the things about being in education is that you have to be willing to let your guard down and be silly, and it’s just so hard right now to connect through a screen that we kind of have to go overboard right now to make those connections," said Anne Marie Strangio, principal of Lee Wallace Elementary.
Wearing a mask is the theme of the school's latest video.
"We are learning to wear them and operate around the school with them and it’s not easy, so we just thought we would have some fun with the masks and the dancing, and the Justin Timberlake song is just the perfect summer, light-hearted tune to put it to," Strangio said.
This wasn't the first time the school has put together "silly" videos.
"I made two videos before the staff kind of got into it and were willing to be silly on camera," Strangio said.
She added that it won't be the last video they make.
"Our families are going to be sending in pieces for a school-wide community video next," Strangio said. "Everyone is just having a good time with it."
