Albuquerque school produces 'welcome back' music video for students

"We are learning to wear them and operate around the school with them and it’s not easy, so we just thought we would have some fun with the masks and the dancing, and the Justin Timberlake song is just the perfect summer, light-hearted tune to put it to," Strangio said.

This wasn't the first time the school has put together "silly" videos.

"I made two videos before the staff kind of got into it and were willing to be silly on camera," Strangio said.

She added that it won't be the last video they make.

"Our families are going to be sending in pieces for a school-wide community video next," Strangio said. "Everyone is just having a good time with it."