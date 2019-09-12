Albuquerque school warns parents about suspicious man

The school warned parents to be on the watch for a Hispanic male in his early 30s. The man reportedly had a beard and mustache.

School officials are reminding students to be cautious and travel in groups.

The notice said the school contacted police.

The Albuquerque Police Departments wants parents to have a conversation with their children about strangers.

“Never let someone grab you or get close enough,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. “Always think about keeping distance from yourself (and) any stranger.”