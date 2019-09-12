Albuquerque school warns parents about suspicious man
Brittany Costello
September 12, 2019 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Talent Development Academy, near Coors and I-40, sent a letter to parents Wednesday that said a man tried to lure a girl into his car.
Valerie Benally said she wasn't necessarily surprised when her girls came home from school with the notice.
“They've experienced people lurking around there and guys that actually try to get their attention and try to get them to where they're at in a car or a parking lot. It’s scary,” she said.
The school warned parents to be on the watch for a Hispanic male in his early 30s. The man reportedly had a beard and mustache.
School officials are reminding students to be cautious and travel in groups.
The notice said the school contacted police.
The Albuquerque Police Departments wants parents to have a conversation with their children about strangers.
“Never let someone grab you or get close enough,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. “Always think about keeping distance from yourself (and) any stranger.”
Credits
Updated: September 12, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: September 12, 2019 05:45 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved