Albuquerque secondhand store prepares to reopen after governor eases restrictions

Some of the new rules include making sure small children stay in carts and requiring all workers and customers 2 years and older to wear masks.

Wetzel has also installed plexiglass barriers at the register and the trade counter.

Used clothing trades are required to go inside a bag provided by the store.

‘The really important thing is that we are going to hold the trades, the clothing trades, for three days before we process them in a contamination room,” Wetzel said.

There are new protocols for baby furniture trades too.

“That needs to be cleaned in front of us with our disinfectant,” she said.

Customers will have to wait outside and stand six feet apart to get inside. The six foot spacing rule will also apply inside the store too.

Despite all these new changes, Wetzel said she’s ready to jump back in.

“Happy to be back open and happy to see everyone,” Wetzel said.

