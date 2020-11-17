Albuquerque seeks public input on next police chief

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest city is looking for its next police chief and seeking community input as the process moves forward.
City of Albuquerque staff and a specialist hired to help with the search have been meeting with community members and organizations. They've also posted a survey online to collect comments.
Mayor Tim Keller says the city wants to know what residents would like to see in their next police chief.
The city has been dealing with high crime rates and its police force has been working on reforms for years under the guidance of the U.S. Justice Department and a federal monitor.
