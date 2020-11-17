Albuquerque seeks public input on next police chief | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque seeks public input on next police chief

Albuquerque seeks public input on next police chief

The Associated Press
Created: November 17, 2020 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest city is looking for its next police chief and seeking community input as the process moves forward.

City of Albuquerque staff and a specialist hired to help with the search have been meeting with community members and organizations. They've also posted a survey online to collect comments.

Advertisement

Mayor Tim Keller says the city wants to know what residents would like to see in their next police chief.

The city has been dealing with high crime rates and its police force has been working on reforms for years under the guidance of the U.S. Justice Department and a federal monitor.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Business owner fed up with serial arsonist
Business owner fed up with serial arsonist
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office suspends academy classes after detecting 27 COVID cases
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office suspends academy classes after detecting 27 COVID cases
3-month-old boy found safe following Amber Alert
Elicio Platero, Amy Platero
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,259 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,259 additional COVID-19 cases
Acoma tribal governor says hospital cut vital services
Acoma tribal governor says hospital cut vital services
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar