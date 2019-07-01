Albuquerque sees reduction in crime during first part of 2019 | KOB 4
Albuquerque sees reduction in crime during first part of 2019

KOB Web Staff
July 01, 2019 03:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller and APD Chief Mike Geier announced Monday that crime in trending downward in Albuquerque. 

Despite the trend, the mayor said he's fully aware that crime is still high in the city.

“Let me be clear, crime is still high in our town, we have a long way to go, but we are seeing positive results in all categories for the first time in years,” Keller said.

Chief Geier said the department is aggressive targeting repeat property crime offenders, and it is starting to have an impact on violent crime.

Our message to the people of Albuquerque today is that we aren’t going to let up, the job isn’t done and fight is far from over,” Chief Geier said.

Crime Stats: 

Violent Crime

•    Robbery: 32% reduction since last year; 65% reduction since 2017
•    Aggravated Assault: 33% reduction since 2018
•    Rape: 29% reduction since last year; 35% reduction since 2017
•    Homicide: 18% reduction since 2018
•    Shooting with Injury: 8% reduction since last year

Property Crime

•    Auto Burglary: 38% reduction since last year; 53% reduction since 2017
•    Auto Theft: 39% reduction since last year; 51% reduction since 2017
•    Commercial Burglary: 27% reduction since last year; 36% reduction since 2017
•    Residential Burglary: 39% reduction since last year; 44% reduction since 2017

