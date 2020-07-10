Albuquerque sees spike of COVID-19 cases among young people

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike of COVID-19 cases in Bernalillo County and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the city is prepared for a surge.
Keller praised the city's effort to flatten the curve the first time, and believes it can be done again. However, as of July 8, Bernalillo County is averaging just under 80 new cases per day and 1 death per day.
"The case burden is really shifting now to younger adults," said Ryan Mast, the director of the city's Environmental Health department.
Looking at the data, Mast pointed out how the 20-29 age group had the biggest increase in percentage of cases.
"Over the last two weeks, a third of our new cases have been in that 20- to 29-year-old bracket," Mast said. "While the effects of the virus appear to be much less severe in younger people, any growth rate in our community puts everyone at risk."
Keller said officials are working to enforce all of the state's public health orders, including wearing face masks.
Since July 1, the city has:
Keller said that if anyone needs a face mask, all first responders should have masks available to the public – just ask them for one.
“As a city we must do what we can, but also prepare for the long haul," Keller said. "Unfortunately all across the nation we are seeing that there is no silver bullet without a vaccine, and even with the best compliance it’s likely cases will increase and we need to begin to prepare for dealing with this for the next 12 months."
