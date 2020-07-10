Albuquerque sees spike of COVID-19 cases among young people

"Over the last two weeks, a third of our new cases have been in that 20- to 29-year-old bracket," Mast said. "While the effects of the virus appear to be much less severe in younger people, any growth rate in our community puts everyone at risk."

Keller said officials are working to enforce all of the state's public health orders, including wearing face masks.

Since July 1, the city has:

Issued 60 warnings about face masks

Given information on state statutes over 270 times

Received 119 complaints regarding COVID-19

Educated 401 businesses on COVID-safe practices

Keller said that if anyone needs a face mask, all first responders should have masks available to the public – just ask them for one.

“As a city we must do what we can, but also prepare for the long haul," Keller said. "Unfortunately all across the nation we are seeing that there is no silver bullet without a vaccine, and even with the best compliance it’s likely cases will increase and we need to begin to prepare for dealing with this for the next 12 months."