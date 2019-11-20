Albuquerque shows off ART bus ahead of Nov. 30 launch | KOB 4
Albuquerque shows off ART bus ahead of Nov. 30 launch

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 20, 2019 05:42 PM
Created: November 20, 2019 04:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is encouraging people to give the long-awaited Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses a try when they begin running on Nov. 30.

The city held an “open house” Wednesday to show off the buses.

“I just, you know, heard about this and thought I'd come and see what these things were finally going to be like," said Phil Leckman.

Rick De Reyes, spokesperson for ABQ Ride, said nearly half of the entire city's ridership goes down Central, and almost 10% percent of them are students.

That’s why the city held Wednesday’s event at the stop in front of Popejoy Hall.

ART buses will be free for people to ride until the end of the year.


