Albuquerque speed enforcement program to start April 25

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 14, 2022 06:40 PM
Created: April 14, 2022 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has announced an official start date for the city's new speed enforcement program.
The program is expected to go live April 25.
City officials said they've placed three speed enforcement installations around the city, but declined to specify where. However, they did say that two are already up and running – one is on Gibson and the other on Montgomery. Eventually, there will be ten installations across Albuquerque.
Drivers who speed past those installations should expect to receive a warning in the mail, but only for the first month of the program. After that, the city will begin issuing $100 fines.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company