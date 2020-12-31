Albuquerque spends all $150M in federal virus relief aid | KOB 4

Albuquerque spends all $150M in federal virus relief aid

Albuquerque spends all $150M in federal virus relief aid

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 31, 2020 01:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in Albuquerque have said they spent all of the coronavirus relief aid the city received in April as new federal legislation extended the time local governments are able to use the funding.

City finance officials say the municipal government has spent or otherwise applied all $150 million in relief aid in an effort to meet the original Dec. 30 spending deadline.

Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta said most of the money went to paying first responders.

In addition to personnel, the city used the money on direct economic relief, including $11.2 million for business grants and $2.5 million in emergency grants for vulnerable residents.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel
Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders