Albuquerque spends all $150M in federal virus relief aid

Created: December 31, 2020 01:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in Albuquerque have said they spent all of the coronavirus relief aid the city received in April as new federal legislation extended the time local governments are able to use the funding.
City finance officials say the municipal government has spent or otherwise applied all $150 million in relief aid in an effort to meet the original Dec. 30 spending deadline.
Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta said most of the money went to paying first responders.
In addition to personnel, the city used the money on direct economic relief, including $11.2 million for business grants and $2.5 million in emergency grants for vulnerable residents.
