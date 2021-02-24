Albuquerque still faces 'challenges' despite overall crime dropping by 7%

However, Albuquerque's homicide rate dropped by 5% from 2019, which was a record-breaking year for homicides.

“The crime stats for violent crime, while not as dire as most big cities experienced in 2020, reveal the challenges we face with gun crimes and shootings," Medina said. "We took more guns off the streets, but we’re fighting an uphill battle. We need everyone, including the public, to help us prevent gun violence.”

Crimes against society, which include animal cruelty, drug violations, gambling and prostitution, increased by 4% from the previous year.