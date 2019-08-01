Albuquerque still has openings for pre-K education programs

"This year, we're offering more of a full-day model. So from 8 to 2:30," Runck said. "Again, at no cost to families."

However, it may be more difficult if anyone tries to enroll in a pre-K program through Albuquerque Public Schools.

In a statement released Thursday, APS officials said "almost all those classes are now fully enrolled."

The APS pre-K program is just for 4-year-olds. They have just over 1,110 pre-K kids signed up in 47 different schools.

City officials said there is still room for kids to sign up for the city's pre-K programs.

"We are always enrolling for our programs," Runck said. "Our pre-K programs do still have some spots available."

At this time last year, the city had 533 kids enrolled – right now they have just under 700 kids. Their goal is to enroll a total of 800.

There are a number of different programs the city offers and most of them are free.

For more information about the programs, click here or call (505) 767-6500.