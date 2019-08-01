Albuquerque still has openings for pre-K education programs | KOB 4
Albuquerque still has openings for pre-K education programs

Ryan Laughlin
August 01, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Getting kids into pre-K classes has been part of the plan for turning around New Mexico's education system. 

"Early childhood education is critical in developing school readiness," said Shana Runck, the division manager of Child and Family Development for the City of Albuquerque. "We provide services for pregnant moms and children, birth to five." 

She said one popular change has been the option for longer hours. 

"This year, we're offering more of a full-day model. So from 8 to 2:30," Runck said. "Again, at no cost to families."

However, it may be more difficult if anyone tries to enroll in a pre-K program through Albuquerque Public Schools. 

In a statement released Thursday, APS officials said "almost all those classes are now fully enrolled."

The APS pre-K program is just for 4-year-olds. They have just over 1,110 pre-K kids signed up in 47 different schools. 

City officials said there is still room for kids to sign up for the city's pre-K programs. 

"We are always enrolling for our programs," Runck said. "Our pre-K programs do still have some spots available."

At this time last year, the city had 533 kids enrolled – right now they have just under 700 kids. Their goal is to enroll a total of 800. 

There are a number of different programs the city offers and most of them are free. 

For more information about the programs, click here or call (505) 767-6500.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 01, 2019 06:07 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 04:48 PM

