Albuquerque students showcase talent at Festival de Bellas Artes

Casey Torres
Created: February 26, 2020 12:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 11th annual Festival de Bellas Artes is kicking off this week.
One of the organizers, Anne Marie Strangio, has been helping out since the start, and she’s not jaded.
“I’m so excited I could hardly stand it,” the elementary school principal said.
More than 1,500 students from Albuquerque Public Schools and charter schools will be performing Hispanic, Native American and African dances and songs at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.
These are the dates for the free, public shows:
Strangio said the students have been practicing since the beginning of the school year.
“For these kids to come and take over the most beautiful performing venue in New Mexico and stand on this amazing stage just gives so much pride and honor,” she said. “They feel the pride in who they are and what they do. And (sic) the opportunity to share their culture.”
