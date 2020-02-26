Albuquerque students showcase talent at Festival de Bellas Artes

These are the dates for the free, public shows:

Wednesday, February 26 at 5 p.m. for middle and high school students

Thursday, February 27 at 5 p.m. for elementary school students

Friday, February 28 at 6 p.m. for middle and high school students

Strangio said the students have been practicing since the beginning of the school year.

“For these kids to come and take over the most beautiful performing venue in New Mexico and stand on this amazing stage just gives so much pride and honor,” she said. “They feel the pride in who they are and what they do. And (sic) the opportunity to share their culture.”