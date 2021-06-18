Albuquerque sues over lighting on problem-plagued bus route

The Associated Press
Updated: June 18, 2021 08:00 AM
Created: June 18, 2021 07:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest city has sued companies involved in the design and construction of a rapid transit system over light fixtures that have fallen or weren't secured.
The Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus system runs along Central Avenue, a major city corridor.
The city of Albuquerque sued several companies last week seeking monetary damages after dozens of lights fell to the ground or had to be removed.
Some firms didn't respond to requests for comment from the Albuquerque Journal.
One told the newspaper it shouldn't be named as a defendant.
Another says it's hoping for a swift and amicable resolution with the city.
