Albuquerque Sunport adds Spirit Airlines, daily service to Las Vegas

Sunport leaders say this will be the first domestic airline to expand to Albuquerque since 2016. It’s a good sign for the airport, which is still recovering from the pandemic.

“We're still trying to make up for what we lost during COVID. So in that respect, we're really just trying to get back to where we were, and essentially, really exceed that as well,” said Stephanie Kitts, Sunport spokesperson.

Spirit Airlines’ announcement marks the third new route added to the Sunport in 2022, and the second airline to launch a new service to Las Vegas. Sunport leaders say these expansions will hopefully bring more passengers to Albuquerque.

“I think for a lot of folks, it's [Albuquerque] one of those sort of afterthought destination,” said Kitts. “But I think bringing in these new airlines, new destinations, hopefully, people will start to see Albuquerque and New Mexico as the place that they want to visit."