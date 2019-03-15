Albuquerque Sunport launches 'Buy Local' campaign
Marian Camacho
March 15, 2019 06:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque International Sunport is launching a new campaign Friday in an effort to get consumers to buy local.
The Sunport is teaming up with the New Mexico Tourism Department and Stellar Partners for the three-month-long event.
Starting Friday, retailers in the Sunport will feature products made by local artisans.
Officials say the campaign will give visitors a true New Mexico welcome right when they get off of a plane.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: March 15, 2019 06:25 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved