Albuquerque Sunport launches 'Buy Local' campaign | KOB 4
Albuquerque Sunport launches 'Buy Local' campaign

Marian Camacho
March 15, 2019 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque International Sunport is launching a new campaign Friday in an effort to get consumers to buy local.

The Sunport is teaming up with the New Mexico Tourism Department and Stellar Partners for the three-month-long event.

Starting Friday, retailers in the Sunport will feature products made by local artisans.

Officials say the campaign will give visitors a true New Mexico welcome right when they get off of a plane.

