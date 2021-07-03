Albuquerque Sunport seeing more traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Sunport said it’s seen the highest levels of passenger travel since before the pandemic started.

"Our last seven-day average was just under 13,000 passengers which is a huge improvement over 2020 obviously, but that puts us down only 26% from pre-pandemic levels, so we're feeling really good about that number," said Stephanie Kitts, Sunport spokesperson.