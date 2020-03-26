Albuquerque tattoo artists donates personal protective equipment to health care workers

Joy Wang
Updated: March 25, 2020 11:23 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 09:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— From gloves to even masks, tattoo artists use a lot of personal protective equipment. Johnny Mac, owner of True Grit tattoo studio, said he's asking everyone to donate what they can to help medical professionals.
Turns out, Johnny has a lot of clients who work in the medical field. He said it started with a request from his neighbor.
“She works at Sandoval Regional Medical Center,” Mac said. “So I'm definitely giving her some gloves.”
Other shops around Albuquerque are joining and making the most of their extra equipment while their shops closed for the time being.
“We're a human race,” he said. “I think you know money's one thing, making a dollar's one thing. But living is a whole other aspect, and if we can slow down that curve a little bit, I think that’s greater than any financial gain that you can get.”
A fun fact about Mac is that he loves Star Wars. The Storm Trooper is his favorite.
“It's the nuts and bolts of the empire, you know. We make the whole thing happen. Sure there's a guy with a light saber whatever, but it's the guys on the ground making it happen,” he said.
Now, Mac is the guy on the ground making it happen—one glove, one mask, one empire at a time.
You can help True Grit’s efforts out by messaging Johnny on his Facebook or Instagram.
