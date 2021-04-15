Albuquerque teacher photographed inside classroom without a mask

Three classrooms are being closed, along with the library. Cleaning and contract tracing is being conducted.

APS would not comment on the teacher's actions, saying it is a personnel matter. However, the district said if anyone has concerns about staff not following public health order guidance to address it with the principal or site manager.

"They were told about it, but then nothing that I've seen has remedied the situation," said the KOB 4 tipster.

A spokesperson for APS said the district has approximately 7,000 teachers, and they've only encounter a few instances of people not wearing masks .

APS reports that 16 of its schools have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Officials are encouraging students and staff to stay home if they are sick.