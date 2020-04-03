Albuquerque teacher spreads hope with inspirational messages | KOB 4
Albuquerque teacher spreads hope with inspirational messages

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 03, 2020 10:31 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 07:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An elementary school teacher is still trying to teach her kids a valuable lesson while school is shut down.

"When school got canceled, we were trying to figure out a way to connect with our kids, and we created a YouTube channel," said Sarah Blair, who teaches 2nd grade at Double Eagle Elementary.

Blair said she wanted to teach her kids about hope.

"I came up with the idea of writing inspirational messages on the sidewalk," she said.

The YouTube video shows several inspirational messages that Blair wrote in her community.

One reads, "And the world came together as the people stayed apart."

Blair said she hopes her messages resonate with kids and adults.

"Kindness does count," she said. "Right now kindness really counts."
 


