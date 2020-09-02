Albuquerque teachers, parents discuss challenges of online learning

But, Hernandez is often troubleshooting problems for kids -- and there are plenty of them: logging on, turning in assignments and kids unmuting their microphones and blurting out during class.

She says it's going as well as could be expected, but it's stressful for her and her Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School students.

“We work hard, and I see the moms in the background trying to help their kids. I see older siblings trying to help the little ones,” Hernandez said. “I'm doing the best that I can, and I know other teachers are too.”

Albuquerque Public Schools plans to stay online-only until January, but many APS families would like to see the district offer an in-person option under a hybrid model sooner than that.

Two families that spoke to KOB 4 Wednesday say they want to see students back face-to-face now and believe it can be done safely.

They say they know the health risks, and understand teachers have personal safety concerns, but they think face-to-face is worth it for their high school seniors.

“I think we can do better, we can be creative and come up with some ideas where our kids, including our high schoolers don’t miss out. We owe them a better service than this,” parent Beth Tannaz said.

They think more families feel the way they do than the district thinks.

“Isolation is not good. Teenagers need some socialization,” Tannaz said. “They don’t have any outlets. They’re at risk for all kinds of social, emotional and mental issues as well.”

She points to examples where schools are going in-person with precautions.

For APS students, they spend most of the day on their computer, alone.

“It’s not really the most attention-grabbing thing in the world,” said Tannaz’s son Alex, a Sandia High School senior. “I’m just more of sitting through the process.”

They say, school is just less fun now.

“A lot of people underestimate how much social interaction students get from going to school,” Sandia High School senior Ahren Thorson said.

At the state level, a Public Education Department spokesperson told KOB 4 on Wednesday that it’s approving hybrid plans now for districts that do want to go that route, saying it’s been a busy week.

The PED is expected to release more information on Thursday about reopening plans across the state.

