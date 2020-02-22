Albuquerque teachers scammed in teaching abroad program

“The reality is they helped with nothing. We were not reimbursed for visas and in fact, we had to do the paperwork a second time in county,” she said. “We found out this school was actually not a school. The school was technically a business.”

The couple said the school was mismanaged. Contracts were broken and expenses were never reimbursed. It wasn’t until the recent Chinese New Year when the two professors confronted the school about their practices. That is when they were asked to leave the country.

“They absolutely did not like it. There is no such thing as a failing grade. Everyone passes regardless of your capacity,” Dr. Hall said. “So they were making money on making money—all at children's expense which I absolutely cannot tolerate.”

Now Dr. Hall and her partner are out hundreds of thousands of dollars—most of it in unpaid salary from their contract. The rest is unreimbursed expenses from their move to China.

Through it all, leave it to the teacher to find the silver lining.

“We met some really wonderful students who had some very unique characteristics for everything they've lived through in their short lives,” Dr. Hall said.

Dr. Hall said other teachers should do their research and avoid paying up front if they want to teach overseas.

Since coming back to the states, Dr. Hall has opened up an education consulting firm that specializes in underdeveloped communities and ESL.



