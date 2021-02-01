Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 01, 2021 10:32 PM
Created: February 01, 2021 10:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools will reportedly start in-person learning Feb. 22, according to an email from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation (ATF).
Officials from Albuquerque Public Schools have not officially confirmed these start dates.
According to the email from ATF, the "proposed schedule" requires staff to return to the classroom while continuing remote learning for four days the week of Feb. 16. Hybrid learning for small groups—25% of the class—will begin Feb. 22. Hybrid learning will expand to the 50% model March 8. Spring break is planned for the week of March 22.
ATF expressed concerns that the district is rushing its return to the classroom. The union also said it'd like to stick with the December plan of not reopening the district until the county is in the green tier. ATF would also like to see all educators vaccinated before returning, and that the return of sports not be contingent upon whether a school district opens for hybrid learning.
KOB 4 reached out to APS for comment about the proposed plan, but did not hear back.
