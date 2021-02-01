Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule

According to the email from ATF, the "proposed schedule" requires staff to return to the classroom while continuing remote learning for four days the week of Feb. 16. Hybrid learning for small groups—25% of the class—will begin Feb. 22. Hybrid learning will expand to the 50% model March 8. Spring break is planned for the week of March 22.

ATF expressed concerns that the district is rushing its return to the classroom. The union also said it'd like to stick with the December plan of not reopening the district until the county is in the green tier. ATF would also like to see all educators vaccinated before returning, and that the return of sports not be contingent upon whether a school district opens for hybrid learning.