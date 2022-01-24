Albuquerque teen arrested in connection to 2021 murder

The teen suspects fled the scene on foot.

Otero's mother, Alicia Otero, has been calling for justice since the murder.

"Every day we wish that we get justice and, you know, someone to pay for what they did to him and knowing they finally turned themselves in just - it feels good that it's not gonna go unsolved," she said.

She said she wants to see every victim's case move along like her son's has.

"I'm confident that justice is gonna be served."

Avila had turned himself in to police in late December.