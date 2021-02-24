Albuquerque teen gets national recognition for helping children with disabilities

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tina Walsh, a 14-year-old student at Holy Ghost Catholic School, is a 2021 Honoree of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
The national recognition program focuses on volunteer community service. About 100 youth in the country received a medal and a $2,500 scholarship.
Tina is one of two honorees from New Mexico. She received the recognition for helping children overcome their disabilities by volunteering at a local therapy clinic.
“I want to help other children because I was born with disabilities. When I was seven months old, they said that I would probably never walk or talk,” said Walsh.
Walsh was born with a variant of cerebral palsy, but she isn’t letting her diagnosis get in the way of reaching her goals because she can talk, walk and run.
“I proved them wrong, so I want for other children to see they can prove people wrong,” she said.
Walsh knows the power of therapy — she’s had a session almost every week for most of her life. She wants kids to believe they can beat the odds if they keep up the hard work.
“Do not give up and try to figure out how to make it even though you do not like it,” she said.
