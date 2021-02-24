Albuquerque teen gets national recognition for helping children with disabilities

Walsh was born with a variant of cerebral palsy, but she isn’t letting her diagnosis get in the way of reaching her goals because she can talk, walk and run.

“I proved them wrong, so I want for other children to see they can prove people wrong,” she said.

Walsh knows the power of therapy — she’s had a session almost every week for most of her life. She wants kids to believe they can beat the odds if they keep up the hard work.

“Do not give up and try to figure out how to make it even though you do not like it,” she said.