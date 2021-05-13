Albuquerque teen killed in crash on way back to his graduation party

Colton Shone
Updated: May 13, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 03:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque teenager was killed on his way back to his graduation party.
Nicholas Jim, 17, died in a crash off Lomas and Wyoming Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, he participated in Manzano High School's graduation ceremony.
"He was planning on going to UTI in phoenix, Arizona for mechanic. He loved his car," said Nicholas' aunt Erin Delores.
Delores said her nephew left his reception to take his friends home. She said he crashed on his way back to the party.
Police say Nicholas was speeding and crashed into an on-coming car.
"Think twice before you do that, because you don't want your family members to go through something like this," Delores said. "It's very tragic what happened. It just had to be my nephew."
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company