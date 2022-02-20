Albuquerque teenager dreams of competing in future Olympic Games | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque teenager dreams of competing in future Olympic Games

Chase Golightly
Updated: February 20, 2022 09:30 PM
Created: February 20, 2022 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As the Olympics come to a close, some have the dream of competing in future games. It's a goal so many athletes share, but for one Albuquerque teenager it's a real possibility.

KOB 4’s Chase Golightly spoke with "Chaney Cecil," whose mentors say is a prodigy in taekwondo, and has what it takes to one day take home the gold.

Click the video above to the 14-year-old potential Olympian. 


 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police officer in 'right place, right time' arrests serial shoplifter suspect
Albuquerque police officer in 'right place, right time' arrests serial shoplifter suspect
BCSO identifies body discovered by Falcon hunters
BCSO identifies body discovered by Falcon hunters
Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide
Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide
APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque
APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque bishop urges congregation to continue wearing masks during worship
Albuquerque bishop urges congregation to continue wearing masks during worship