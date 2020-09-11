Albuquerque teenager writes book about challenges an adolescent faces

"I know my mom, for example, she was kind of worried about what people were going to be saying because it is really strong, but I just wanted to get it out there," Natalia said. "I mean I didn't care if people were not going to like it or maybe they would and that would be great. But it was mostly just for me and for maybe someone out there to read it and feel less alone."

Natalia says she learned about the book editing process, how to get it copyrighted and navigated the ways to self-publish. She wants to keep writing, and has advice for aspiring young authors.

"Don't ever think about what other people are going to think about what you write," she said.

Natalia said her book is intended for readers over the age of 13.

Click here to purchase the book