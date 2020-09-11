Albuquerque teenager writes book about challenges an adolescent faces

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque wrote a book that she hopes inspires others.
Natalia A.B. said she started writing Totem of the Stitches when she was in middle school.
"It's very raw. I would say because I don't hold back in the book. I really give my opinion through this character and you have to like to have an open mind when you read it," she said.
In the book's 509 pages, Natalia tackles the hardships of being an adolescent, challenges with high school cliques, drug use and feelings of despair.
"I know my mom, for example, she was kind of worried about what people were going to be saying because it is really strong, but I just wanted to get it out there," Natalia said. "I mean I didn't care if people were not going to like it or maybe they would and that would be great. But it was mostly just for me and for maybe someone out there to read it and feel less alone."
Natalia says she learned about the book editing process, how to get it copyrighted and navigated the ways to self-publish. She wants to keep writing, and has advice for aspiring young authors.
"Don't ever think about what other people are going to think about what you write," she said.
Natalia said her book is intended for readers over the age of 13.
