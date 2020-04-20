Albuquerque tourism industry takes a hit from COVID-19

Visitors look forward to a good night’s sleep at The Painted Lady after enjoying a selection of locally brewed beers.

"Everything was kind of hitting its groove,” Herron said. “We were getting the same guests coming back year after year. We were getting five star reviews on Trip Advisor and Google and all those review sites."

Herron’s business, like many in the tourism industry, have their busy season in the spring, summer and fall

"You know that by April 1, people are going to start traveling, the weather is getting warmer, and it’s go time, and it’s really weird to have that part where you’re about to be OK and get your head above water again, and then, you can’t,” Herron said. “You can’t come up for air yet, and you don’t know when you’re going to be able to come up for air, you know, so to speak."

The bed and brew alone has already lost close to $15,000 from canceled reservations—a big hit for his small business. Herron said he has applied for all state and federal relief and created a GoFundMe page to try and keep The Painted Lady Alive.

Herron said he’s surviving the struggle, but not focusing on it. He said he believes his businesses and others in the city’s tourism industry may be the perfect answer for people who are tired of being stuck at home, but who aren’t quite ready to be in more crowded tourist destinations.

"Destinations like Albuquerque—especially where it may not be on the forefront of people’s radars—we then become a great place to visit because, you know, there’s not a lot of people,” Herron said.

"You go to a place where there’s less population, like New Mexico, I mean this could be a boon for tourism for New Mexico,” he added.

Herron said he and his staff are working on new tours and features to attract out of town tourists and local New Mexicans who are looking into “staycation” options.

The business will launch a new “Red Lights and Rail Yards Tour” this summer, which will take tourists into Albuquerque’s old Red Light District near Old Town and Downtown. Herron said he’ll be ready to roll that out as soon as he gets the go-ahead for the governor.