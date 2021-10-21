Albuquerque unveils air quality monitoring trailer

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – While Albuquerque has five stationary stations around the city to measure air quality – on Thursday, the city's Environmental Health Department unveiled an air quality monitoring trailer.

“Not all neighborhoods benefit from air quality the same," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. "It’s an equity issue in our community because of the nature of us living in a valley, and we know that air quality can be great up in the heights or out on the West Side and can be not as good in the valley. Depending on wind patterns, it can theoretically be the opposite, so we have to have some way to measure air quality on a neighborhood basis."