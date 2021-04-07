Albuquerque unveils improvements to school crosswalks

The analysis identified 49 schools that needed improvements.

"There’s a range of improvements based on the challenges. Sometimes it’s just repainting a crosswalk, in other situations it’s putting up these particular lights," Keller said.

The projects cost more than $500,000, which came from the city council.

In addition to the safety improvements, APD is working to make sure drivers are operating their vehicles safely.

"The motor officers are out currently in different school zones throughout the city, and they are issuing citations," said APD Sgt. Ryan Stone.