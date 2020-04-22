Albuquerque veteran spreads joy to people during pandemic with his robot companion

John said his little trips are like medicine for him.

“This has been really keeping me going every day,” he added.

John, who is ex-military, suffered his first spinal injury during his time in the service. Then, a car accident broke his back. As the pain grew, getting around was difficult.

"For a long time I fought the fact that I need to have a chair. I would use a cane and walking sticks and whatever I could—sometimes not using anything. I just wanted to be like everybody else, is what I've been struggling with,” he said.

John said he felt disconnected from others.

"They would be courteous and kind, but they didn't know how to talk to me. I didn't feel like I was part of life,” he said.

But three years ago, John discovered music festivals and his robot.

"As soon as I put on my robot, the first year I did that, people started to talking to me and coming up to me and having conversations and really made me feel like I'm part of life again,” he said.

"I had to get out and have my music festivals. I was literally so sad and it's either stay in your sadness or go out and do something to change it,” John added.

Now John is on a daily mission to connect with people safely during a time of social distancing.

"But, I know smiling, laughing, loving is all going to be healthy for us,” John said. “They'll wave to me from windows, they'll stop in cars, they'll turn around with their children a lot of time and they'll wave, and the kids are happy.”

John and his face mask-wearing robot bring brief moments of happiness to complete strangers.

"I think it can change how our whole day is. Just smiling and being happy for a moment. I'm hoping that it’s infectious,” he said.

"If you could see under my glasses and my bandanna, I'm smiling from ear to ear."