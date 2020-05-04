Albuquerque volleyball club's future up in the air

"When I first joined the team I felt like I wasn't, like I couldn't do any—like, I wasn't great, and so it was awesome how she gave me the opportunity to be the best I can be,” Ceci said.

For two months the volleyball club has remained closed like many other athletic facilities in the state. No training. No matches.

Ader said one of her biggest concerns was the no pay for her 62 assistant coaches because they’re considered independent contract workers and, until recently, couldn’t apply for unemployment benefits.

"There's a few that I really worry about, and I just kind of, we kind of keep, you know, touching base to see, ‘Are you okay? What do you need?’ You know, things like that,” Ader said.

Ader has started a donation drive to try and cover her staff’s salaries through the remainder of the club volleyball season, but even if that goal is accomplished, there are other ‘what ifs’.

“We're crossing our fingers, you know, that May 15 that the governor said that possibly gyms would be able to open at 20% capacity so what, even with that I don't know. I don't know how we'll continue because you can't, you're not going to be able to bring in what you need to bring in to pay the rent, really,” Ader said.

That’s the potential reality that Ader and Ceci already started trying to process.

"I come home from school, and I eat, do homework and go to volleyball, like that's my every day and it would be so crazy, life without being that competitive in volleyball, and it'd be crazy,” Ceci said.

"There has to be hope, you know, without, I think sports like, what are kids going to do?” Ader said.

Beyond paying the rent or paying coaches, now is the time athletes and their parents fundraise to afford training.

With most of the state’s restrictions still in place, fundraising would be difficult to do.

Ader and Ceci worry these athletes will lose more than a game or a match, but camaraderie, mentorship and safe outlets.