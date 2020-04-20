Albuquerque Walmart offers COVID-19 testing for first responders, health care workers

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Walmart is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to offer COVID-19 testing for first responders and health care workers.
On-site testing will be available in the parking lot of the Walmart at Academy and Wyoming. The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People over the age of 18 who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 can stop by to get tested, but they have to register 24 hours ahead of time.
To see if you qualify, and to register, click here.
