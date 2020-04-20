Albuquerque Walmart offers COVID-19 testing for first responders, health care workers | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque Walmart offers COVID-19 testing for first responders, health care workers

Albuquerque Walmart offers COVID-19 testing for first responders, health care workers

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 20, 2020 12:43 PM
Created: April 20, 2020 12:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Walmart is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to offer COVID-19 testing for first responders and health care workers.

On-site testing will be available in the parking lot of the Walmart at Academy and Wyoming. The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Advertisement

People over the age of 18 who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 can stop by to get tested, but they have to register 24 hours ahead of time. 

To see if you qualify, and to register, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Casino to furlough 180 workers due to COVID-19 impacts
Casino to furlough 180 workers due to COVID-19 impacts
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
ABQ powerlifter uses weights to fight genetic disease, struggles after gym closures
ABQ powerlifter uses weights to fight genetic disease, struggles after gym closures
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Advertisement


Albuquerque Walmart offers COVID-19 testing for first responders, health care workers
Albuquerque Walmart offers COVID-19 testing for first responders, health care workers
Workforce Solutions website down due to technical difficulties
Workforce Solutions website down due to technical difficulties
FCC grants Navajo Nation temporary access to broadband spectrum
FCC grants Navajo Nation temporary access to broadband spectrum
State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities
State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid