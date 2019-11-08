Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 08, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque wants state lawmakers to make the voter-approved $14 million that will be used to build a homeless shelter.

“We know that a lot of folks who are entering this new emergency shelter, which will be centrally located and opened 24 hours a day and seven days a week--- that a lot of these folks are going to have high needs, particularly around behavioral health,” said Lisa Huval, deputy director of the Department of Family and Community Services.

Advertisement

State Sen. Craig Brandt, a Republican, said he supports funding behavioral health. However, he would rather give the state’s money to local law enforcement.

“The city council and mayor want to fund a homeless shelter instead of law enforcement needs in one of the highest crime cities in the country,” Brandt said.

State Rep. Javier Martinez, a Democrat, takes a different position on the issue.

“Funding for temporary shelter and permanent housing will continue to be a priority for the New Mexico legislature,” he said. “In addition to rebuilding our behavioral health system and providing every New Mexican with the support and services they deserve."

If the city does not get the $14 million from the state, it still plans to build the facility--- just on a small scale.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
Police need help finding potential witness to homicide
Police need help finding potential witness to homicide
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
Advertisement


Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter
Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter
Squatters leaving a mess behind in vacant properties
Squatters leaving a mess behind in vacant properties
Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop
Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop
Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
UFO McDonald's in Roswell gets upgrades, reopens
UFO McDonald's in Roswell gets upgrades, reopens