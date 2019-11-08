Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque wants state lawmakers to make the voter-approved $14 million that will be used to build a homeless shelter.
“We know that a lot of folks who are entering this new emergency shelter, which will be centrally located and opened 24 hours a day and seven days a week--- that a lot of these folks are going to have high needs, particularly around behavioral health,” said Lisa Huval, deputy director of the Department of Family and Community Services.
State Sen. Craig Brandt, a Republican, said he supports funding behavioral health. However, he would rather give the state’s money to local law enforcement.
“The city council and mayor want to fund a homeless shelter instead of law enforcement needs in one of the highest crime cities in the country,” Brandt said.
State Rep. Javier Martinez, a Democrat, takes a different position on the issue.
“Funding for temporary shelter and permanent housing will continue to be a priority for the New Mexico legislature,” he said. “In addition to rebuilding our behavioral health system and providing every New Mexican with the support and services they deserve."
If the city does not get the $14 million from the state, it still plans to build the facility--- just on a small scale.
