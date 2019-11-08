Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque wants state lawmakers to make the voter-approved $14 million that will be used to build a homeless shelter.

“We know that a lot of folks who are entering this new emergency shelter, which will be centrally located and opened 24 hours a day and seven days a week--- that a lot of these folks are going to have high needs, particularly around behavioral health,” said Lisa Huval, deputy director of the Department of Family and Community Services.