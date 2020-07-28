Albuquerque water park up for auction | KOB 4
Albuquerque water park up for auction

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 28, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: July 28, 2020 08:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A water park in Albuquerque has gone on the auction block.

Surf N' Slide Water Park, inside a hotel off I-40 and Carlisle, closed about two years ago.

Jeff Bentley, of Bentley's Auctions, says more than 300 items from the water park and hotel will go to the highest bidder.

"The water park is actually in good shape," Bentley said. "It shows its signs of wear from its age but it is in good shape. We've been throughout the pump room, up on top, it's in pretty good shape."

Bentley said the water park is already generating interest among bidders.

"Obviously, it's the buyer beware," Bentley said. "It's their responsibility to tear it down and get it out."

The building's owner is getting rid of the water park to make room for something new.

"The new owner is renovating the hotel and making apartments, and he's going to make that building into the gym," he said.


