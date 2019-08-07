Albuquerque water polo team scores big win at national tournament

"We wound up finishing first in the bronze bracket, which really is probably around somewhere 70th or so, out of 100 plus teams, but the exciting part is that we were playing California teams all the way through the tournament,” said Janet Lyon, the program director for the team.

Lyon is also the team’s coach. She said teams from other states rarely ever beat California clubs.

Duke City Aquatics played against eight teams and only lost to two to them.

They worked hard to get those wins.

"We're here at the pool in the morning for summer and winter break, and then we're here in the afternoon. We're here training inside and outside of the pool,” said Kalyn Flores, a teammate.

All the extra hours gives the young women hope they can reach bigger goals.

"I'm thinking about playing college water polo. I would like to go out of state, or maybe to California play D1, or maybe Austin and play D3,” said Elena Romero.

With the big win, the team hopes to inspire other water polo athletes in New Mexico.

"Don’t give up,” said Rachel Naomi Heredia. "You'll definitely get the hang of it soon enough. You just need to keep on working hard enough.”