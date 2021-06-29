Albuquerque waving pet adoption fees ahead of 4th of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Animal Welfare is hosting a special event to clear space before the July 4th holiday.

"The idea behind this is to really try to get more pets adopted, right now in our shelters, it's one of our busiest times during the spring and summer months we see lots of puppies and kittens being born, and so we get many of those coming through our shelters, so we want to make sure that our shelters don't get overpopulated," said Caroline Ortega of Animal Welfare.