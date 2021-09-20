Albuquerque will eliminate bus fares for riders in 2022 | KOB 4
Albuquerque will eliminate bus fares for riders in 2022

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 20, 2021 10:30 PM
Created: September 20, 2021 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City officials say Albuquerque will become one of the largest cities in the nation to pilot a zero fare program.

The Albuquerque City Council voted unanimously Monday evening for a 12-month zero fare pilot program on the ABQ RIDE system.

“For three years, we have been committed to expanding access and affordability in public transit and have worked with our partners towards a zero fare program,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “With the Council’s support, we are now able to move forward with the zero fare pilot program at ABQ RIDE for 12 months. My administration looks forward to learning from this important pilot and will continue to finalize the implementation plan with support from community members, bus drivers, and public safety departments.”

The council had previously deferred the vote several times.

The program will now take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.


