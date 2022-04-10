Albuquerque woman arrested following shoplifting spree at Cottonwood Mall

According to court documents, "officers located a handgun the subject was believed to be armed with that she threw away before she fell."

Police say Williams had stolen items from Victoria's Secret, linked to another shoplifting earlier that day.

Williams is a convicted felon with a long criminal history dating back nearly a decade. Prosecutors have now filed a motion to keep Williams in jail until trial.

In the motion, prosecutors wrote Williams, "could have harmed Cottonwood Mall personnel, shoppers, or law enforcement," and that, "the gun was stolen also suggests that she is participating in the illegal flow of firearms into the community, which is also dangerous."